Gujarat government to invite all CMs of the country on inauguration of Statue of Unity

New Delhi, Oct 12: Chief ministers from every state of the country are likely to be invited for the inauguration of 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat. The Statue of Unity is a monument dedicated to the first Deputy Prime Minister of the country Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018.

The Gujarat government will be sending a team to every state including BJP-ruled and non-BJP ruled state to join the inauguration ceremony. The invitation is being offered from the government of Gujarat. A high-level team from the Gujarat government will be meeting every CM of the country.

Sources said, "The high-level team from Gujarat met Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb under the leadership of Vibhavariben Dave, Gujarat minister of state for women and child welfare and education. The team included one Member of Parliament and eight Members of Legislative of Assembly (MLAs). The team had two bureaucrats one IAS office and one IPS officer. The team has has formally invited the Tripura CM to attend the inauguration programme of Statue of Unity."

Sources said that the team has told Tripura chief minister about Statue of Unity and invited him to join the inauguration of the statue of Unity in Gujarat. The Statue of Unity is a 182-metres high monument of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It is located facing the Narmada Dam on the river island called Sadhu Bet near Vadodara in Gujarat. This statue will occupy over 20,000 square meters, and will be surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake. It will be the world's tallest statue when inaugurated. The construction was started on October 31, 2014.