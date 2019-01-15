  • search
    Gujarat FICN case: NIA files chargesheet in Ahmedabad special court

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The NIA Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a special court in Ahmedabad in connection with a fake Indian currency notes (FICN) racket being operated in Gujarat.

    Gujarat FICN case: NIA files chargesheet in Ahmedabad special court (Representative image)
    An official spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said a charge sheet was filed against two accused, Sanjaykumar Mohanbhai Devadiya alias Sanjaykumar Mohanbhai Devaliya and Sureshbhai Mavajibhai Lathidadiya alias Guruji and Chakor.

    It was filed under IPC sections 489B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank notes), 489C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

    The case was first registered by Ahmedabad Anti-Terrorist Squad, on inputs provided by the NIA, when it intercepted Devadiya, a resident of Junagadh, and seized 53 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 2000 and 92 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500.

    The total face value of the fake notes seized from him was Rs 1,52,000, the spokesperson said. The NIA, subsequently, registered a fresh FIR in the instance.

    Investigation revealed that Devadiya purchased fake currency from wanted accused Tahir Saikh alias Kaliyo on the directions of Lathidadiya, who is presently lodged in Presidency Correctional Home in West Bengal's Alipore in another NIA case, the spokesperson said. He added that Devadiya subsequently "brought" the fake currency from New Farakka in West Bengal "for circulation in crowded areas and in markets of Junagadh", he said.

    "The investigation has also revealed inter-state and international linkages pointing towards supply of FICN received from across the border. Further investigation is in progress," the spokesperson said.

    PTI 

