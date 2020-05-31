Gujarat extends lockdown till June 30: What's allowed and what's not

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, May 31: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday announced guidelines for Unlock-1 in the state with more relaxations and reliefs which will be implemented from June 1, 2020.

Unlock 1.0: What's open and What's closed in Gujarat

No relaxations will be given in the containment zones except for essential goods and essential services.

Trade and offices can be continued from 8 am to 7 pm, except in containment zones.

As per home ministry guidelines, curfew will be enforced in the entire state from 9 pm to 5 am in the state.

State transport buses will run with 60 per cent seating capacity across the state, while city buses can run with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Odd-even system for shops across the state to be withdrawn.

Offices allowed to reopen with rules of social distance.

Motorcycles and scooters now allow two people to ride with a family member, wearing a mask is mandatory.

Large vehicles-four wheel-SUV can carry driver plus three persons.

Secretariat and government offices will start working normally from Monday, June 1.

Banks across the state, including the containment zone, will also be doing full-fledged work from June 1.

Hotels, restaurants, religious places, malls will not be operational untill June 8 as per Government of India guidelines.

The health department will finalise and announce the state's containment zone areas by Sunday evening.

The decision to start educational institutions-schools, colleges, coaching classes, tuition classes will be taken in the month of July as per the guidelines of the Central Government.