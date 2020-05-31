Gujarat extends lockdown till June 30: What's allowed and what's not

For Quick Alerts
Ahmedabad, May 31: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday announced guidelines for Unlock-1 in the state with more relaxations and reliefs which will be implemented from June 1, 2020.
Unlock 1.0: What's open and What's closed in Gujarat
- No relaxations will be given in the containment zones except for essential goods and essential services.
- Trade and offices can be continued from 8 am to 7 pm, except in containment zones.
- As per home ministry guidelines, curfew will be enforced in the entire state from 9 pm to 5 am in the state.
- State transport buses will run with 60 per cent seating capacity across the state, while city buses can run with 50 per cent seating capacity.
- Odd-even system for shops across the state to be withdrawn.
- Offices allowed to reopen with rules of social distance.
- Motorcycles and scooters now allow two people to ride with a family member, wearing a mask is mandatory.
- Large vehicles-four wheel-SUV can carry driver plus three persons.
- Secretariat and government offices will start working normally from Monday, June 1.
- Banks across the state, including the containment zone, will also be doing full-fledged work from June 1.
- Hotels, restaurants, religious places, malls will not be operational untill June 8 as per Government of India guidelines.
- The health department will finalise and announce the state's containment zone areas by Sunday evening.
- The decision to start educational institutions-schools, colleges, coaching classes, tuition classes will be taken in the month of July as per the guidelines of the Central Government.