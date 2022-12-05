Gujarat Elections Phase 2 LIVE: 833 Candidates in fray for 93 seats
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Ahmedabad, Dec 05: Voting for 93 of Gujarat's 182 assembly seats will be held on Monday, in the second phase of polling. A total 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
In the 2017 Assembly polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of these seats, Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. In central Gujarat, the BJP had bagged 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. But in north Gujarat, the Congress had won 17 seats while the saffron party got 14.
Gujarat Elections Phase 2 LIVE: Catch all the updates here
12:18 AM, 5 Dec
PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah will vote in the second phase.
12:16 AM, 5 Dec
Besides, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly Sukhram Rathva is the nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.
12:16 AM, 5 Dec
Some of the important constituencies in the second phase include Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district) of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam seat (also in Ahmedabad) from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the saffron party candidate.
12:15 AM, 5 Dec
The 93 Assembly segments which will go to polls on Monday are spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.
12:15 AM, 5 Dec
Among other parties, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) has fielded 12 candidates and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 44.
12:14 AM, 5 Dec
The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats. The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates in two seats.
12:14 AM, 5 Dec
The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.
12:13 AM, 5 Dec
Voting will be held on 93 seats in which a total 833 candidates are in the fray from 61 political parties, including the high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
12:13 AM, 5 Dec
