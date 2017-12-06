Gujarat elections 2017: Congress is leading with 54 percent, predicts News Nation survey

Three days ahead of the elections, a News Nation ground zero poll survey of voters in Gujarat has predicted that Congress is leading in the state.

News Nation carried out country's biggest ground zero poll survey and tried to know what is in the hearts of the voters of Gujarat.

The News Nation opinion survey projects that the Congress is leading with 54 percent and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 41 percent while 5 percent voted can't say.

The polling for the two-phase elections in the state will take place on December 9 and 14, and votes will be counted on December 18.

This election has become the battle of prestige for both the BJP and the Congress who are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

OneIndia News