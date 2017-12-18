Gujarat election result 2017: Congress leaders hail 'Rahul Gandhi’s effective leadership'

After Congress put up a good show in the assembly elections, senior party leaders credited the victory to 'Rahul Gandhi's effective leadership', who took over the reigns of the party on last Saturday. The Congress made gains in Saurashtra-Kutch regions due to the caste coalitions that was worked on. Joining hands with Hardik Patel led-Patidar movement, OBC movement by Alpesh Thakor and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani proved beneficial to improve the seat tally and vote share.

Congress leader Kamal Nath said "The Congress' tally has gone up there (Gujarat), while the BJP's numbers have fallen. This is the start of Rahul Gandhi's political story." Renuka Chowdary said, "Congress has done brilliantly. Our strength has increased. Morally, it has been a brilliant intervention of Rahul Gandhi."

According to data provided by Election Commission of India, as of now, the Congress leading in 72 seats. has secured 75,73,423 votes with a vote share of 41.4 percent. Since the counting is not yet over, Congress is likely to improve the numbers. In 2012, the party had a vote share of 40. 59 percent with 61 seats.

Indeed, Rahul Gandhi improved campaign strategy in this election. He crisscrossed across Gujarat in his blue coloured bus during his 'Navsarjan Yatra'. The entire Yatra was modelled on his famous Kisan Yatra, which he had undertaken during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Poll. The party had ensured around 2,500 km long Navsarjan Yatra gives them enough reach to challenge BJP.

Elections were held in two phases in Gujarat on December 9 and 14 and hill state Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9.

OneIndia News