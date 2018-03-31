Gujarat: Dalit man killed for riding horse in Bhavnagar

A Dalit man was allegedly killed by villagers because he rode a horse in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district. Police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder.

Pradeep Rathod, a 21-year-old Dalit man had bought a horse last month. Rathod's father got him the horse last month, many villagers objected to him riding it and threatened him to not do so. Pradeep was killed on Thursday. His father Kalubhai Rathod said Pradeep intended to sell the horse following the threats but he had convinced him against doing so.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah took a jibe at BJP President Amit Shah over the incident of Dalit youth being killed for riding a horse.

Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Shocking inhumanity towards Dalits in Gujarat! Yet, a certain Gujarati gentleman comes here with a bag full of #Jumlas & promises heaven to Dalits. If they question him, they are branded as Cong goons. Kannadigas will not make the mistake of trusting this #ShahOfLies."

