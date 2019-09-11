  • search
    Gujarat cuts fines imposed under new MV Act: Check details

    By Shreya
    |

    Ahmedabad, Sep 11: The Gujarat government on Tuesday reduced fine amounts for some of the traffic offences, barely 10 days after the amended Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) came into force.

    The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by Parliament in July and its steep fines were to come into effect from September 1, though some states pushed it back saying people needed time to get acquainted with the enhanced penalties.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Making the announcement in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that the fines laid down in the new act were the maximum suggested and his government had reduced them after detailed deliberations.

    While the new act stipulated a fine of Rs 1,000 for riding without a helmet, the Gujarat government on Tuesday finalised the amount at Rs 500. Similar is the case with driving a four-wheeler without wearing a seat-belt.

    Odisha truck driver fined Rs 86,500; highest ever under Motor Vehicles Act

    The penalty for driving without a licence has been brought down from Rs 5,000, as suggested by the new act, to Rs 2,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 3,000 for four-wheelers.

      Govt officials to pay double if found violating traffic rules

      Claiming that the Gujarat government was not showing leniency to traffic violators by reducing fines, Vijay Rupani pointed out that penalties fixed now are still up to 10 times of that charged before the new act came into force.

