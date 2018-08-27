  • search

Gujarat: Court dismisses govt's plea to cancel Hardik Patel's anticipatory bail

Posted By: PTI
    Ahmedabad, Aug 27: A city civil court dismissed the Gujarat government's application seeking cancellation of Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel's anticipatory bail.

    Hardik Patel

    Patel was granted anticipatory bail in April last year in a case of rioting outside a BJP corporator's house, with the court laying down that he would not enter the Ramol police station limits where the incident happened.

    The state government had sought cancellation of Hardik's anticipatory bail on the ground that he had violated this condition and had entered Ramol area on January 3 this year. City civil court judge P C Chauhan dismissed the state government's application and also dismissed Patel's plea seeking the removal of the condition that he would not enter the Ramol police station limits. Patel's plea stated that he needed to visit Ramol area as his uncle lived there.

    The case was registered in April last year after Vastral BJP corporator Paresh Patel complained that the Patidar leader and several supporters created ruckus outside his house and burnt a BJP party flag.

    Hardik, out on bail in two cases of sedition filed in Surat and Ahmedabad, is currently sitting on an indefinite fast at his residence near here, demanding reservations in jobs and education for the Patidar community and waiver of farm loans.

    PTI

