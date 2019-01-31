We are in the jet age! Couple separated minutes after marriage over food dispute

India

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Ahmedabad, Jan 31: We definitely live in a jet age but some things are even faster than the jet these days. The outcome of a marriage in Gondal in Rajkot district of Gujarat vindicated it recently.

The marriage saw an unfortunate outcome minutes within and this could be among the cases that claim to be the shortest conjugal partnership. Those who attended it must have gathered a lifetime experience.

The bride and the groom got separated minutes after completion of their wedding for there was a disagreement over the food that was served at the party.

Also Read | Mathematician couple plans to take guests' maths test at their wedding ceremony

The groom's family had come to Gondal from Kheda, 250 kilometres away, and confusion over launch led to a big argument with the bride's family.

The situation took such a serious turn that soon physical clashes began with dishes thrown at each other. Even police personnel had to be called up to bring things under control.

Both sides then reportedly called up their respective lawyers and the marriage was ended then and there. The gifts that were exchanged during the ceremony were also returned.