    Gujarat cop carries two girls on his shoulder as he wades through gushing waters

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Gandhinagar, Aug 11: Rains have remained unstoppable in Gujarat for the last many days now. During the last 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rains continued over Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat. While the eastern areas experienced light to moderate showers only in the past 24 hours. Recently a video of Gujarat police constable carrying two children on his shoulders through gushing floodwaters in Kalyanpar village of Morbi district is going viral on various social media.

    Gujarat cop carries two girls on his shoulder as he wades through gushing waters

    The video shows constable Prithiviraj Singh Jadeja carried two schoolgirls on his shoulders walked over 1.5 km in flood waters and got them out safely.

    Heavy rains likely in Coastal Karnataka and Kerala

    Additional DGP, Gujarat Police, Shamsher Singh took to Twitter to praise the heroic efforts of the constable and shared a picture and a video from the rescue operation.

    Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also lauded the cop on his bravery.

    The video of has started gaining a lot of traction on social media.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
