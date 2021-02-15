Coronavirus cases: India records 12,143 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths in the last 24 hours

Election officials on duty to be treated as frontline workers for COVID vaccine: CEC

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus, day after fainting at Vadodara rally

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Feb 15: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday tested positive for coronavirus, a day after he fainted during a rally in Vadodara.

On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Hospital here.

Rupani''s sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

He has mild symptoms, it added.