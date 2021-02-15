For Quick Alerts
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus, day after fainting at Vadodara rally
Ahmedabad, Feb 15: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday tested positive for coronavirus, a day after he fainted during a rally in Vadodara.
On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Hospital here.
Rupani''s sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.
He has mild symptoms, it added.