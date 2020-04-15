  • search
    Gujarat CM in self quarantine after meeting Congress MLA who testedpositive for COVID-19

    Ahmedabad, Apr 15: Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani has self quarantined himself after a Congress legislator he met tested positive for coronavirus.

    Rupani will not meet anyone for a week as Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for COVID-19, reports said.

    Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani

    "Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani is fit and fine. Medical experts Dr Atul Patel and Dr RK Patel tested him today and have confirmed that CM has no symptoms for now. But as per safety measures, no outsider is allowed at his residence," Ashwani Kumar, the CM's secretary, told news agency ANI.

    Hours after meeting CM, Gujarat MLA tests positive for COVID-19

    The CM will run the state administration through video conference and by making phone calls, Kumar also said.

    Khedawala who represents the Khadia-Jamalpur seat in Ahmedabad had tested positive for COVID-19. He had attended a meeting called by Rupani on Tuesday morning. The meeting was also attended by deputy chief minister, Nitin Patel and minister of state for home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
