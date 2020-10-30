YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat by-polls 2020: 7 candidates have very serious pending criminal cases against them

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: There are 14 candidates fighting the Gujarat by-elections with pending criminal cases.

    The affidavits of 80 candidates fighting the November 3 polls which have been analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Out of 80 candidates analysed, 14 (18%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. 7 (9%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    Gujarat by-polls 2020: 7 candidates have very serious pending criminal cases against them
    Representational Image

    Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: 1(50%) out of 2 candidates analysed from Bhartiya Tribal Party, 3(38%) out of 8 candidates analysed from BJP, 2 (25%) out of 8 candidates analysed from INC and 8 (15%) out of 53 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 1(50%) out of 2 candidates analysed from Bhartiya Tribal Party, 2(25%) out of 8 candidates analysed from BJP and 4 (8%) out of 53 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

    Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 2 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

    Red Alert Constituencies: 2 (25%) out of 8 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    MP bypolls: BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia claims there is 'nothing left in Opposition'

    Financial:

    Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 80 candidates, 20(25%) are crorepatis.

    Party wise Crorepati Candidates: 8(100%) out of 8 candidates analysed from BJP, 6(75%) out of 8 candidates analysed from INC and 6 (11%) out of 53 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Bye Elections 2020 is Rs 1.16 Crore.

    Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 8 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 4.38 crores, 8 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 2.52 crores, 2 Bhartiya Tribal Party candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 lakhs and 53 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 70.52 lakhs.

    Other details:

    Age details of candidates: 29(36%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 38 (48%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 13(16%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 70 years.

    Gender details of candidates: 3(4%) female candidates are contesting in the Gujarat assembly Bye elections 2020.

    More GUJARAT News

    Read more about:

    gujarat byelections by polls criminal cases association for democratic reforms

    Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X