Gujarat by-polls 2020: 7 candidates have very serious pending criminal cases against them

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 30: There are 14 candidates fighting the Gujarat by-elections with pending criminal cases.

The affidavits of 80 candidates fighting the November 3 polls which have been analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Out of 80 candidates analysed, 14 (18%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. 7 (9%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: 1(50%) out of 2 candidates analysed from Bhartiya Tribal Party, 3(38%) out of 8 candidates analysed from BJP, 2 (25%) out of 8 candidates analysed from INC and 8 (15%) out of 53 Independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 1(50%) out of 2 candidates analysed from Bhartiya Tribal Party, 2(25%) out of 8 candidates analysed from BJP and 4 (8%) out of 53 Independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 2 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies: 2 (25%) out of 8 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 80 candidates, 20(25%) are crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: 8(100%) out of 8 candidates analysed from BJP, 6(75%) out of 8 candidates analysed from INC and 6 (11%) out of 53 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Gujarat Assembly Bye Elections 2020 is Rs 1.16 Crore.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 8 INC candidates analysed is Rs. 4.38 crores, 8 BJP candidates analysed is Rs 2.52 crores, 2 Bhartiya Tribal Party candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 lakhs and 53 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 70.52 lakhs.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 29(36%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 38 (48%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 13(16%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 70 years.

Gender details of candidates: 3(4%) female candidates are contesting in the Gujarat assembly Bye elections 2020.