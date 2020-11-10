YouTube
    Gujarat by-elections 2020: BJP leads in 7 of 8 seats

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Nov 10: The BJP has taken the lead in the Gujarat by-elections 2020. The BJP is leading on seven seats. By-elections were held in 8 seats of which the BJP leads in seven and the Congress in one.

    The by-elections were necessitated after sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections in June this year. Five of them joined the BJP, which fielded them from the same constituencies in which they had contested in 2017.

    Meanwhile, the BJP has taken the lead in the Sira constituency in Karnataka. The BJP has also taken the lead in the R R Nagar constituency in Karnataka.

    Dubbaka Bypoll Results 2020: Dubbaka could be 'Surprise Victory' for BJP, says Ram Madhav

    In Sira, the BJP's RajeshGowda has so far bagged 1,202 votes. Congress Candidate, Jayachandra has 890 and the JD(S)' Ammajamma has 221.

    In R R Nagar, Munirathna of the BJP has polled 9,950 while Kusuma of the Congress has 4,890. Krishna Murthy of the JD(S) has 2,340. The BJP is leading after the completion of the second round of counting.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 10:15 [IST]
