YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat BJP MP Abhay Bharadwaj dies during COVID-19 treatment; PM Modi expresses grief

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Dec 01: BJP MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Chennai hospital, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

    Gujarat BJP MP Abhay Bharadwaj dies during COVID-19 treatment

    Bharadwaj (66) was a prominent lawyer and was elected to Rajya Sabha in June this year. He had tested coronavirus positive in August, after attending party meetings and a roadshow in Rajkot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the MP's demise.

    "Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

    Kamal Haasan wants PM Modi to have a dialogue with farmers

    Gujarat's former state Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia also expressed anguish over the death of Bharadwaj.

    "Condolences to grieving family of recently elected RS MP from Gujarat Shri Abhay Bharadwaj ji @BharadwajAbhay It is indeed unfortunate for people of Gujarat to have lost another voice and representation in the Rajya Sabha. May the departed soul find peace in Almighty's Heaven," he tweeted.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X