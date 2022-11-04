YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Kejriwal to announce AAP CM face today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 04: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce on Friday the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections. The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitted to the party by the people of the state.

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Kejriwal to announce AAP CM face today
    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal

    Those in the race for the top post from the AAP include its state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya, according to PTI.

    Gujarat Assembly election 2022 to be held in two phases; Polling on December 1, 5; Result on December 8Gujarat Assembly election 2022 to be held in two phases; Polling on December 1, 5; Result on December 8

    Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday to announce the name, the party said in a statement on Thursday.

    Last week, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Know all about
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month - on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8.

    Comments

    More GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    gujarat assembly elections 2022 aam aadmi party arvind kejriwal

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X