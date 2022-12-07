Gujarat and HP Election Results 2022 LIVE: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat polls: From Ghatlodia to Gandhinagar South, the key constituencies in phase 2

Gujarat and Himachal Election 2022 Exit Poll Updates: Easy victory in Gujarat, close fight in HP for BJP

Crowd gathered on its own: EC snubs Congress' complaint on PM Modi's 'walk'

Fact Check: This news graphic claiming an AAP win in Gujarat is fake

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 07: The Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results will be announced on Thursday.

Exit polls have predicted a big win for the BJP in Gujarat which is eyeing the seventh consecutive term. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena.

Most of the pollsters for Himachal Pradesh which has been a swing state where both the Congress and the BJP have come to power, taking turns for the last 40 years has entrusted saffron party to lead it for the next five years, bucking a well-established trend.

Gujarat and HP Election Results 2022 Live: Catch all the Updates here

Newest First Oldest First "Arrangements are being made here so that party workers can celebrate here. Seating arrangements for about 2,000 workers have been made here," says a BJP worker Preparations underway at BJP regional office 'Sri Kamalam' in Gandhinagar ahead of Gujarat Elections results tomorrow. On the other hand, no party has won a back-to-back election in Himachal Pradesh after 1985. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections. Victory in Gujarat will make it the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight assembly elections. When votes get counted on Thursday for assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be hoping to set a few new records. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. Counting of votes will be held for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday. Counting of votes will be held for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. When votes get counted on Thursday for assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be hoping to set a few new records. Victory in Gujarat will make it the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight assembly elections. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections. On the other hand, no party has won a back-to-back election in Himachal Pradesh after 1985. Preparations underway at BJP regional office 'Sri Kamalam' in Gandhinagar ahead of Gujarat Elections results tomorrow. "Arrangements are being made here so that party workers can celebrate here. Seating arrangements for about 2,000 workers have been made here," says a BJP worker