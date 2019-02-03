  • search
    Gujarat: Ahmedabad airport evacuated over bomb scare; No flights disrupted

    Ahmedabad, Feb 03: Authorities at Ahmedabad airport received a hoax call about a bomb at Terminal 2 in the wee hours of Sunday. Following the bomb threat call, security was tightened up at Ahmedabad airport. Flight operations remained normal.

    According to reports, the caller has been identified as Chirag Mehta who made the bomb threat call following which the security was tightened up.

    Director, SVP International Airport, Ahmedabad said,''A bomb threat call for T-2 (Int'l Terminal) was received through Air India office, Mumbai at 03:38 am. Bomb Threat Assessment Committee assessed the call as 'non-specific'.Security strengthened. No Flight disrupted. All operations normal.''

    Security personnel were immediately alerted and commandos from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is tasked with civil aviation security in India, boarded the plane to conduct search operations.

