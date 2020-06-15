  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster Sushant Singh Rajput
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat: Aftershocks rattle Kutch post earthquake

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Jun 15: As many as 14 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the area, officials said on Monday. No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

    Gujarat earthquake

    On Sunday night, an earthquake was recorded with its epicentre 10 km North-North East (NNE) of Bhachau in Kutch. After that 14 aftershocks rattled the area, including an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude at 12.57 pm on Monday with its epicentre 15 km NNE of Bachau, a scientist from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

    No plan to impose lockdown in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

      Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News

      "We are analysing today's quake scientifically to determine whether it is an aftershock or a new earthquake on a different fault line. As of now, we are counting it and other quakes in the region as aftershocks of the last night's earthquake," ISR scientist Santosh Kumar said.

      Apart from the earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, an aftershock of 3.7 magnitude was recorded at 10.02 am on Monday with its epicentre six km East-North East of Bhachau, another ISR official said.

      At 1.01 pm, another aftershock of 3.6 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre being 11 km NNE of Bhachau. Earthquakes of various magnitudes of 3.1, 2.9, 2.5, 2.4, 1.7, 1.6 and 1.4 have been recorded till Monday afternoon, the official said. No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, he added.

      More EARTHQUAKE News

      Read more about:

      earthquake gujarat kutch

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue