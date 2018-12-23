Gujarat: 9 children dead after bus falls into gorge near Ahwa town

  • search
    Ahmedabad, Dec 23: At least nine children died in Gujarat after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Dang district. The incident took place on Mahal-Bardipada road near Ahwa town on Saturday evening.

    The bus was carrying around 70 students, all in the age group of 10-16 years. They had gone for a picnic from Surat to Dang.

    The bus was coming from Shabri Dham, a religious and tourist spot in the district, when the accident took place.

    "One student died in the accident. We have rescued around 70 others who were stuck in the bus after it fell into the gorge," said Superintendent of Police of Dang, Shweta Shrimali, as per a PTI report.

    Some of the injured students were shifted to Ahwa civil hospital while others were taken to Surat civil hospital after being rescued by local authorities and police. All the students are residents of Amroli area in Surat.

    Also Read |7 school children, bus driver killed in accident in MP's Satna

    They had gone for a picnic to Dang which was sponsored by their tuition class in Surat, according to a parent of one of the students.

    On November 22, seven children were killed after a bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. The students belonged to Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur in Satna district.

    Also Read |25 children injured after school bus meets with an accident in Jaipur

    In May this year, at least 25 children were injured after a school bus collided with a private bus in Jaipur's Kotputli area. The accident took place on Delhi Jaipur highway.

    (Images credit - ANI/Twitter)

    Story first published: Sunday, December 23, 2018, 14:04 [IST]
