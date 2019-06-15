Gujarat: 7 people die of suffocation while cleaning hotel's septic tank

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Vadodara, June 15: Seven people, including four sanitation workers died while cleaning a septic tank of a hotel in Gujarat's Vadodara. The incident was reported from Fartikui village.

An offence of causing death due to negligence have been registered in Dhaboi police station.

The seven deceased have been identified as Mahesh Patanwadiy (47), Ashok Harijan (45), Brijesh Harijan (23), Mahesh Harij 25), Vijay Chaudhary (22), Sahdev Vasava (22) and Ajay Vasav.

Earlier in May, two labourers, one of them a teenager, had allegedly died after they got stuck in a 40-feet deep borewell which they had entered without any safety measures. They were engaged by a private company for the work.