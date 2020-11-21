YouTube
    Gujarat: 7 killed as truck collides with car in Patdi

    Ahmedabad, Nov 21: Seven people were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Surendranagar district of Gujarat, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

    Gujarat: 7 killed as truck collides with car in Patdi
    Image Courtesy @ANI

    HP Doshi, deputy superintendent of Surendranagar said the accident took place in Patdi area of the district, according to ANI.

    More details are awaited.

    Read more about:

    gujarat accident

    Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
    X