Gujarat: 7 killed as truck collides with car in Patdi

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Ahmedabad, Nov 21: Seven people were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Surendranagar district of Gujarat, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

HP Doshi, deputy superintendent of Surendranagar said the accident took place in Patdi area of the district, according to ANI.

Seven people killed in collission between a truck and a car in Patdi, says HP Doshi, Deputy SP, Surendranagar district, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/OvAdzbrmjS — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

More details are awaited.