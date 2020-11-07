Gujarat: 4.2 magnitude earthquake hits near Surat

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Surat, Nov 07: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was on Saturday afternoon reported near Surat in Gujarat, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 53 km northeast (NE) of Surat, Gujarat, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 3:39 PM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

According to the NCS website, the time of the quake was 3.39 pm.

The epicentre of the quake was at Netrang taluka's MotaMalpore village in Bharuch district.

Sources said that two tremors were felt for less than 3 seconds in many parts of Surat including Nanpura, Athwalines, Rander , Adajan, Chowk Bazaar, Katargam etc.

Residents in most parts of Surat city, Bharuch district, Olpaad taluka and Bardoli taluka rushed out of their homes, especially the high-rise buildings following the tremors.

In Bharuch town, the residents in the residential areas and business establishments rushed out of their premises following the tremors.