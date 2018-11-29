Gujarat: 3 dead in fire at Reliance's Vadodara complex

Vadodara, Nov 29: Three contract workers died after a fire broke out in Reliance Industries' PBR2 (polybutadiene rubber) plant of the Vadodara complex on Thursday.

"In an unfortunate incident this morning a fire broke out in PBR2 plant of the Vadodara complex. The fire was restricted to one section of the plant and timely action by Reliance firefighting team helped in quickly extinguishing the fire," the company said in a statement.

"Unfortunately three contract workers who were injured later succumbed to injuries, despite the best efforts of the medical team," it added.

According to reports, The deceased identified as Arun Dabhi (49), Pritesh Patel and Mahendra Jadav (42) have been taken to SSG hospital for the post-mortem examination. According to Arun's sister Hina Dabhi, she was informed about the accident around 8:30 am.