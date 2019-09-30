  • search
    21 killed after luxury bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha; PM tweets 'devastating news'

    Ahmedabad, Sep 30: At least 21 people were killed and 50 more injured after a bus carrying more than 40 passengers overturned near Trishuliya Ghat in Gujarat's Banaskantha.

    Gujarat: 18 killed, 22 injured after luxury bus overturns in Banaskantha

    The accident took place in Gujarat's Banaskantha when this private bus was returning from Ambajee temple.

    The police have reached the accident spot on time and launched a rescue operation for the trapped passengers.

    Taking to Twitter, Modi said,''Devastating news from Banaskantha. I'm extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon.''

    Home minister Amit Shah also condoled the death of victims. "Deeply anguished and pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Have spoken to the state and local authorities, they are doing everything possible to help the people in need," and wished them a speedy recovery.

