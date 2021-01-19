YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat: 15 migrant workers killed after truck runs over them; PM Modi condoles tragedy

    By
    |

    Surat, Jan 19: Fifteen migrant labourers sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district were killed on Tuesday after being crushed under a speeding truck, police said.

    Gujarat: 15 migrant workers killed after truck runs over them

    The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.

    The truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road, police said. While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital, police said.

    Karnataka: Union minister Shripad Naik injured in road accident; wife, aide dead

    The truck driver has been arrested, police said.

    In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said he is saddened by the loss of lives in the road mishap.

    ''The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest,'' PM Modi tweeted.

    More MIGRANT News

    Read more about:

    migrant gujarat accident

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X