Gujarat: 15 migrant workers killed after truck runs over them; PM Modi condoles tragedy

Surat, Jan 19: Fifteen migrant labourers sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district were killed on Tuesday after being crushed under a speeding truck, police said.

The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.

The truck ran over them on the Kim-Mandvi road, police said. While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital, police said.

The truck driver has been arrested, police said.

In a tweet, PM Narendra Modi said he is saddened by the loss of lives in the road mishap.

''The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest,'' PM Modi tweeted.