  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bullet train project: Gujarat HC junks over 120 pleas against land acquisition

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Sep 19: The Gujarat High Court on Thursday dismissed over 120 petitions filed by farmers challenging the acquisition of their land for the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

    Bullet train
    Bullet train

    A division bench led by Justice A S Dave held that the compensation offered to farmers by the state government is fair. The bench, however, said the aggrieved farmers can approach the government to seek higher compensation.

    The bench upheld the validity of the Land Acquisition Act, amended by the Gujarat government in 2016 and subsequently approved by the President.

    The court was also of the opinion that the provision of not conducting social impact assessment under the amended Act does not fall into the category of "excessive delegation", as contended by the agitating farmers.

    The bullet train corridor will have 12 stations across its 508-km stretch between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

    More GUJARAT News

    Read more about:

    gujarat

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue