Guj HC gives death penalty to man for raping, murdering of 3-year-old girl in Surat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Ahmedabad, Dec 27: The Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld a lower court's order of death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in Surat in October last year.

The incident dates back to October 2018, when the victim had gone missing from her home and was later found packed in a plastic bag in a locked building.

A division bench of Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice A C Rao rejected an appeal filed by Anil Yadav against the death sentence awarded to him by a special POCSO court in Surat in July this year.