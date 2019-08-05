  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Guj flood: 2 IAF choppers rescue 13 people in Surat

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Aug 05: Two Indian Air Force helicopters on Monday rescued thirteen villagers stranded due to heavy rains in Mangarol taluka of Surat district, officials said.

    The villagers were stuck in Lahura and Kosadi villages, following which the Gujarat government sent out an SOS to the IAF, they said. "Thirteen marooned villagers at Lahura and Kosadi of Mangarol taluka in Surat district were rescued by two IAF helicopters which took off from Vadodara and Surat," a defence official said.

    Guj flood: 2 IAF choppers rescue 13 people in Surat
    File photo

    Mangarol, Umerpada and Mandvi talukas of Surat have got heavy rains in the 24-hour period ending 8am on Monday, officials said. While Mangarol got 451 millimetres rainfall, Umerpada received 587 mm, they said.

    7 crocodiles rescued from flood hit Vadodara streets

    Several low-lying villages have been flooded and National Disaster Response Force and Air Force teams are in the region, mainly south Gujarat districts of Surat, Valsad, Narmada and Bharuch, for rescue and relief operations. On Sunday, two IAF choppers had rescued 45 people stranded in a prawns farm in a village in Valsad.

    More GUJARAT News

    Read more about:

    gujarat floods rescue operations iaf

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue