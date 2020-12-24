Guided by Gurudev, Visva-Bharati presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment: PM

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister said that various movements, which lasted for a period of 100s of years had become a unique example of sacrifice, penance and tarpan. Impressed by these moments, thousands of people to sacrifice in the freedom struggle.

The educational institutions have gave new energy, direction and height to the ideological movement to India's independence, the PM also said. He also added that India is the only major country which is moving in the right direction to achieve the targets of the Paris Agreement.

Guided by Gurudev (Rabindranath Tagore) Visva-Bharati presented a strong image of Indian nationalist sentiment during Independence. Gurudev wanted entire humanity to benefit from India's spiritual awakening. Atmanirbhar Bharat vision is also a derivative of this sentiment, the PM said.

The need of the hour was to create an ideological movement to win the war of independence on the establishment of knowledge and at the same time prepare a new generation for the creation of a bright future, PM Modi said.

This topic of Bhakti Movement cannot be complete until we talk about Shri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, the great saint, because of whom we got Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda's devotion, knowledge and action were all mixed into one, he said.

The Bhakti movement strengthened the spiritual and cultural unity of India. In the Bhakti era, every region of India, every area, east-west-north-south, our Saints, Mahants and Acharyas tried to keep the country's consciousness awake, the PM said.

Gurudev's vision for Visva Bharati is also the essence of self-reliant India. Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is the path of India's welfare for the world. This campaign is to empower India and to bring prosperity from India to the world, he said.

His vision was that the world should benefit from what is best in India and that what is good in the world, India should also learn from it. See the name of your university: Visva-Bharati. Coordination with Maa Bharti and Vishwa, the PM added.

Visva-Bharati venerable source of constant energy to country. Visva-Bharati is the embodiment of philosophy, vision and hard work of Guru Rabindranath Tagore, the PM said.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and "an Institution of National Importance" by an Act of Parliament.