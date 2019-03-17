  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Guaranteed minimum income scheme if we come to power says Rahul Gandhi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Dehradun, Mar 17: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said if elected to power, his party will introduce a scheme of guaranteed minimum income for the poor, which will go straight into their bank accounts.

    Guaranteed minimum income scheme if we come to power says Rahul Gandhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Launching the Congress's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at a rally in Uttarakhand, Gandhi said everyone earning below a certain level would be given a guaranteed minimum income, which would go straight into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

    Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi arrives in Lucknow to discuss poll strategy with Congress party workers

    He added that India would be the first country in the world to introduce a scheme like this if the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power.

    The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

    More rahul gandhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi lok sabha elections 2019 congress

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue