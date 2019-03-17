Guaranteed minimum income scheme if we come to power says Rahul Gandhi

Dehradun, Mar 17: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said if elected to power, his party will introduce a scheme of guaranteed minimum income for the poor, which will go straight into their bank accounts.

Launching the Congress's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at a rally in Uttarakhand, Gandhi said everyone earning below a certain level would be given a guaranteed minimum income, which would go straight into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

He added that India would be the first country in the world to introduce a scheme like this if the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.