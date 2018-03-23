GTU Winter Session 2017 results declared

The GTU Winter Session 2017 results have been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The result has been declared for multiple courses and for remedial and regular exam both. In order to check their result, students would need either their enrolment number of the set number. For the results declared, students would be able to submit re-check or re-assessment online until March 27, 2018. The results are available on gturesults.in.

How to check GTU Winter Session 2017 results:

Go to gturesults.in

Select exam from the drop-down menu.

Enter your roll number or seat number.

Enter security code

View results

Take a printout

