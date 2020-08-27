YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GST shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in FY21, two options to compensate states discussed: Sitharaman

    By
    |

    Asserting that GST collection had been severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chaired the 41st GST Council meeting, said the shortfall in FY21 was around Rs 2.35 lakh crore. Following a marathon five-hour GST Council meeting, Sitharaman said two options of compensating states were discussed.

    GST shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in FY21, two options to compensate states discussed: Sitharaman

    ''States have asked us to give them 7 working days to think about the options. These options would be available only during the current year, the situation would be reviewed next year. We may have another GST meet soon,'' Sitharaman said.

    GST has reduced the rate at which people have to pay tax: Finance Ministry

    'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic said.

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, finance ministers of various states and Union Territories (UT) and senior officers from the Union Government and states.

    Opposition-ruled states had united to pressure the Centre to give them the promised compensation for loss of revenue arising from the implementation of GST.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman gst

    Story first published: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X