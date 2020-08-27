GST shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in FY21, two options to compensate states discussed: Sitharaman

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Asserting that GST collection had been severely impacted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chaired the 41st GST Council meeting, said the shortfall in FY21 was around Rs 2.35 lakh crore. Following a marathon five-hour GST Council meeting, Sitharaman said two options of compensating states were discussed.

''States have asked us to give them 7 working days to think about the options. These options would be available only during the current year, the situation would be reviewed next year. We may have another GST meet soon,'' Sitharaman said.

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic said.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, finance ministers of various states and Union Territories (UT) and senior officers from the Union Government and states.

Opposition-ruled states had united to pressure the Centre to give them the promised compensation for loss of revenue arising from the implementation of GST.