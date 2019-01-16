  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    GST panel to study uniform tax rate on lottery

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: A GST ministerial panel will suggest whether a uniform tax rate should be imposed on lotteries or the current differential tax rate system be continued, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

    GST panel to study uniform tax rate on lottery
    GST panel to study uniform tax rate on lottery

    Currently, a state-organised lottery attracts 12 per cent GST while a state-authorised lottery attracts 28 per cent tax.

    The GST Council has constituted an eight-member Group of Ministers under Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. As per the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the GoM, the panel will see whether the disparity in tax structure on lottery be continued or a uniform rate be prescribed for both.

    Also read: GST collection in December drops to Rs 94,726 cr, its Rs 2,911 cr less than November

    It would also suggest whether private persons authorised by the states are misusing the lower rate and getting enriched themselves at the cost of the state and suggest measures to curb it.

    The GoM would also examine issues related to enforcement including the legal frame work, so as to prevent evasion of tax on lottery and suggest appropriate tax rate to address the problem.

    The other members of the committee are West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Goa Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho, Karnataka Finance Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Arunachal Tax and Excise Minister Jarkar Gamlin.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    lottery kerala lottery ‪goods and services tax gst

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue