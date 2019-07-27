GST on electric vehicles slashed to 5% from 12%

New Delhi, July 27: The GST Council has brought down the GST on electric vehicles (EVs) to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

The Council also slashed the GST on EV Chargers from 18% to 5%. The new rates will be effective from 1st August 2019.

GST Council also approved exemption from GST on hiring of Electric Buses by local authorities. The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was held via video conferencing.

GST rate related changes on supply of goods and services

Changes in GST law:

Last date for filing of intimation, in FORM GST CMP-02, for availing the option of payment of tax under notification No. 2/2019-Central Tax (Rate) dated 07.03.2019 (by exclusive supplier of services), to be extended from 31.07.2019 to 30.09.2019.

The last date for furnishing statement containing the details of the self-assessed tax in FORM GST CMP-08 for the quarter April, 2019 to June, 2019 (by taxpayers under composition scheme), to be extended from 31.07.2019 to 31.08.2019.

GST rate for petrol, diesel cars and hybrid vehicles, on the other hand, are in the highest bracket of 28 per cent plus cess.