    GST: Mandatory Aadhaar verification to mandatory for new dealers

    Bengaluru, Sep 15: In order to check malpractices in GST, the GST Network on Saturday decided to make Aadhaar authentication or physical verification mandatory for new dealers from January 2020.

    "Aadhaar authentication of new dealers will be mandatory. Earlier it was optional. But we have noticed in two years that there's good number of fly-by-night operators. They make fake invoices," Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who heads the group of ministers of GST Network told reporters after a meeting here.

    Those who don't want Aadhaar authentication, physical verification will be carried out, which will be completed in three days, he added.

    GST collections in Aug drops to Rs 98,202 cr from Rs 1.02 lakh cr in July

    As refunding is a big issue, the GSTN decided on complete online refunding from September 24 this year from a single source, either by the Central GST or State GST, Modi said.

    The GSTN also decided the much simplified new return system may be launched on January 1, 2020, the Bihar Deputy chief minister said.

    The GST Council meeting is scheduled in Goa on September 20, he added.

    Read more about:

    gst aadhaar

