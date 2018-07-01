English
"GST has become a bad word among people": P Chidambaram slams Centre

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, July 1: Former Finance minister P Chidambaram attacked the government on the first anniversary of the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), claiming it had raised the tax burden on the common man and had become a "bad word" among people.

    "The design, structure, infrastructure backbone, rate or rates and implementation of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) were so flawed that GST has become a bad word among business persons, traders, exporters and the common citizens," Mr Chidambaram told reporters in the national capital.

    The only section that appears to be happy about the GST is the tax administration that has acquired extraordinary powers, he added.

    "It is widely perceived that GST has increased the tax burden of the common citizen; it has certainly not reduced the tax burden as was promised," Mr Chidambaram said.

    The senior Congress leader said every step taken by the BJP government with regard to GST, beginning with the GST Constitution Amendment Bill, was deeply flawed.

    The GST Bills also "ignored the advice" of the Chief Economic Adviser on many aspects, notably on the rates, he claimed.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 1, 2018, 14:40 [IST]
