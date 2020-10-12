No consensus to make up for GST shortfall of states: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Oct 12: There was no consenus between centre and states over mode of payment of GST compensation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

FM Sitharaman added that the Centre has issued a borrowing calendar, and if it goes beyond that to borrow, the G-Sec deals which are used as a benchmark for every other borrowing will go up, which will increase borrowing costs for states and private sector too.

At the end of today's meeting 12 states had accepted the centre's payment proposal - borrow from the markets - while nine others stood their ground and insisted that the central government, which is bound to provide GST compensation, do the borrowing.

The Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising of state finance ministers, met the third time in a row discuss the issue of funding the shortfall of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of states.

While some opposition ruled states are demanding that a Group of Ministers be set up to arrive at a decision on the mechanism for funding compensation shortfall, BJP ruled states, which have already opted for the borrowing option given by the Centre, are of the view that they should be given a go ahead so that they can get money quickly.

In its previous meeting last week, the Council had decided to extend the surcharge on taxes on luxury goods such as cars and tobacco products beyond June 2022, but failed to reach a consensus on ways to compensate states for loss of tax revenue.

The projected total compensation shortfall in current fiscal stands at Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The Centre in August gave two options to the states to borrow either Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from market and had also proposed extending the compensation cess levied on luxury, demerit and sin goods beyond 2022 to repay the borrowing.

Following demand by some states, the amount of Rs 97,000 crore was increased to Rs 1.10 lakh crore. As many as 21 states -- which are BJP ruled or have supported it on various issues -- have opted to borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore to meet the compensation shortfall.

The Centre has released Rs 20,000 crore to the states towards compensation shortfall so far in the current fiscal. Under the GST structure, taxes are levied under 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs.

On top of the highest tax slab, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods, and the proceeds from the same are used to compensate states for any revenue loss.