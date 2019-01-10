GST Council Meet: Govt doubles GST exemption limit for SMEs

New Delhi, Jan 10: The 32nd GST Council doubled the GST exemption limit to Rs 20 lakh for northeastern states and Rs 40 lakh for the rest of the country.

The scope of the GST Composition Scheme, under which small traders and businesses pay a small tax based on turnover rather than value addition, was raised to Rs 1.5 crore from Rs 1 crore.

From 1st April 2019, composition scheme limit will be increased to 1.5 crores. Those who come under the composition scheme will pay tax quarterly, but the return will be filed only once a year. Council approved composition scheme for Services.

Jaitley said, "Services and goods providers will get the benefit of composition tax."

What is GST Composition Scheme?

Composition Scheme is a simple and easy scheme under GST for taxpayers. Small taxpayers can get rid of tedious GST formalities and pay GST at a fixed rate of turnover. This scheme can be opted by any taxpayer whose turnover is less than Rs. 1.0 crore.