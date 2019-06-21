  • search
    GST Council approves electronic invoicing system, e-ticketing in multiplex

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Nirmala Sitharaman, who took over as Finance Minister last month, presided over the 35th meeting of the GST Council. All states expect Karnataka, Mizoram and Telangana were represented in the meeting.

    File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman
    File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman

    Briefing reporters after the 35th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary A B Pandey said it has been decided to allow the use of Aadhaar by businesses to register with GST-Network.

    Also, it extended the date for filing annual returns under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime by two months to August 30, he said, adding the one-form new GST return filing system will be applicable from January 1, 2020.

    The Council, which is headed by the Union Finance Minister and comprises representatives of all states and UTs, also approved an electronic invoicing system and e-ticketing in multiplexes.

    Pandey said the proposal to reduce GST rate on EVs to 5 per cent from the current 12 per cent and that on electric charger to 12 per cent from 18 per cent to the fitment committee for fine tuning.

    Here are the top 5 decisions that were announced:

  • GST Council sends proposal to reduce GST rate on EVs to 5% from 12% and on electric charger to 12% from 18% to fitment committee.
  • GST Council approves electronic invoicing system, e-ticketing in multiplex.
  • Fitment Committee to take a relook at rate reduction on EVs.
  • Council approved setting of state and area-based GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT); some states to have more than one GSTAT.
  • The tenure of National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) has been extended by two years till November 30, 2021.

