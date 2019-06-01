  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GST collections for May 2019 touch Rs 1 lakh crore

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 1: The total Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for May 2019 stood at Rs 1,00,289 crore. This is higher than GST collection during May 2018, but lower than April 2019.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In May 2018, Rs 94,016 crore was collected, while in April 2019, Rs 1,13,865 crore was collected.

    A total of 72.45 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed in the month of May, higher than 72.13 lakh in April.

    "The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of May, 2019 is Rs 1,00,289 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs 49,891 crore and Cess is Rs 8,125 crore," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

    [Unemployment rate in India: Highest in 45 years]

    In April 2019, revenue from goods and services tax (GST) witnessed 10% growth from the year-ago period at Rs 1.13 trillion in April, the highest ever since the implementation of the indirect tax system on 1 July 2017. Of the gross GST collection of Rs 1.13 trillion, central GST (CGST) was Rs 21,163 crore, while state GST (SGST) was Rs 28,801 crore. Integrated GST (IGST) collections, levied on inter-state supply of goods and services, and divided between the centre and states, stood at Rs 54,733 crore and Rs 9,168 crore of cess was collected in April.

    More GST News

    Read more about:

    gst may tax

    Story first published: Saturday, June 1, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue