GST collections for May 2019 touch Rs 1 lakh crore

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 1: The total Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for May 2019 stood at Rs 1,00,289 crore. This is higher than GST collection during May 2018, but lower than April 2019.

In May 2018, Rs 94,016 crore was collected, while in April 2019, Rs 1,13,865 crore was collected.

A total of 72.45 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed in the month of May, higher than 72.13 lakh in April.

"The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of May, 2019 is Rs 1,00,289 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,811 crore, SGST is Rs 24,462 crore, IGST is Rs 49,891 crore and Cess is Rs 8,125 crore," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

In April 2019, revenue from goods and services tax (GST) witnessed 10% growth from the year-ago period at Rs 1.13 trillion in April, the highest ever since the implementation of the indirect tax system on 1 July 2017. Of the gross GST collection of Rs 1.13 trillion, central GST (CGST) was Rs 21,163 crore, while state GST (SGST) was Rs 28,801 crore. Integrated GST (IGST) collections, levied on inter-state supply of goods and services, and divided between the centre and states, stood at Rs 54,733 crore and Rs 9,168 crore of cess was collected in April.