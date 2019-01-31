GST collection for January crosses one lakh crore, 3rd time this fiscal to cross this mark

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 31: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue for the month on January 2019 has crossed Rs one lakh crore, said the Finance Ministry on Thursday. The exact figure of GST collection for January, however, would be released on February 2.

    This is the third time in the current financial year that GST collections have crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, PTI reported. The mark had been previously breached in April and in October.

    "The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of January, 2019, has today crossed Rs 1 lakh crore," the ministry tweeted. "This has been a significant improvement over collection of Rs 94,725 crore during last month and Rs 89,825 crore during the same month last year," the tweet further said.

    GST collections in October crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, after a gap of 5 months, on the back of festive demand, anti-evasion measures. 

    GST revenue had first crossed the landmark figure in April when the collections were Rs 1,03,458 crore. Since then collections have maintained above Rs 90,000 crore mark. 

    The collections stood at Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July, Rs 93,960 crore in August and Rs 94,442 crore in September. 

    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 22:26 [IST]
