  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections Ram Nath Kovind Bihar Floods
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GST collection declines to Rs 91,916 cr in September

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in September declined to Rs 91,916 crore, as against Rs 98,202 crore in the preceding month, as per government data released on Tuesday. The revenue collection in the same month a year ago stood at Rs 94,442 crore.

    GST collection declines to Rs 91,916 cr in September

    "The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of September, 2019 is Rs 91,916 crore of which CGST is Rs 16,630 crore, SGST is Rs 22,598 crore, IGST is Rs 45,069 crore (including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 7,620 crore (including Rs 728 crore collected on imports)," the Finance Ministry said in a release.

    Govt may seek Rs 30,000 crore interim dividend from RBI

    It further said the total number of GSTR 3B returns (summary of self-assessed return) filed for the month of August (up to September 30) was 75.94 lakh.

    The revenue during September declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue collected in the same month a year ago, the release said.

    During April-September, the domestic component has grown by 7.82 per cent, while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 4.90 per cent, it added.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    finance ministry gst new delhi september

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 19:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue