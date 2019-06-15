GSLV Mk-3: The launch vehicle that will be used for Chandrayaan-2 mission

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 15: ISRO chief K Sivan has said that Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) would be used for the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

GSLV Mk III is a three-stage heavy-lift launch vehicle developed by ISRO. The vehicle has two solid strap-ons, a core liquid booster and a cryogenic upper stage. GSLV Mk III is designed to carry 4 ton class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) or about 10 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is about twice the capability of GSLV Mk II.

[Why GSLV is key to Gaganyaan mission?]

The two strap-on motors of GSLV Mk III are located on either side of its core liquid booster. Designated as 'S200', each carries 205 tons of composite solid propellant and their ignition results in vehicle lift -off . S200s function for 140 seconds. During strap-ons functioning phase, the two clustered Vikas liquid Engines of L110 liquid core booster will ignite 114 sec after lift -off to further augment the thrust of the vehicle. These two engines continue to function after the separation of the strap-ons at about 140 seconds after lift -off.

The first developmental flight of GSLV Mk III, the GSLV-Mk III-D1 successfully placed GSAT-19 satellite to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) on June 05, 2017 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. GSLV MkIII-D2, the second developmental flight of GSLV MkIII successfully launched GSAT-29, a high throughput communication satellite on November 14, 2018 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota.

[Chandrayaan-2: Could Helium-3 exploration be one of the objectives?]

ISRO will achieve many firsts with the ambitious Chandrayaan 2 mission in which India's premier space agency wants to land a lunar craft, Pragyan Rover, near Moon's south pole, unexplored territory currently. This would be world-first lunar mission to the Moon's south pole. It will also be India's first mission to the moon's surface. Chandrayaan-2 has three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan).

Orbiter and Lander modules will be stacked together as an one entity inside the launch vehicle GSLV MK-III. The lander will carry instruments like a seismometer and a thermal probe, and the rover will carry spectrometers to analyse the lunar soil.